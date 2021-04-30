MONTREAL -- Dozens of vaccination appointments are being rescheduled or moved to other clinics Saturday due to a protest being planned at the Oympic Stadium in Montreal.

The regional health authority said approximately 50 appointments are affected at the Big O, one of the city's largest vaccination sites.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal said it already had limited doses available and once it learned about the protest a few days ago, it stopped offfering appointments for Saturday. The vaccination centre will be closed due to the protest at 10 a.m. and will re-open Sunday.

Some Saturday appointments will be moved to the morning at the stadium, while others will be moved to the Martin Brodeur Arena in St-Leonard or the Centre Roussin in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

According to a Facebook event, the "Quebec Debout" group is organizing a demonstration at noon at the stadium. A press release from the groups claims thousands of people are expected to "make history" in a protest against public health measures in the province that are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal protest is one of several planned for May 1 throughout Quebc.

On Friday, Quebec's health minister, Christian Dube, said it was "extremely unfortunate" that appointments will have to be moved to other clinics to accommodate the people who are being affected.