MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and a significant drop in hospitalizations.
Figures released from the province show there are 31 fewer people in hospital, for a total of 592 hospitalizations. There are also 13 new deaths for a total of 10,926 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
