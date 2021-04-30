MONTREAL -- Quebecers 50 years old and over can now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

The morning after provincial health authorities announced vaccination appointments will begin to be opened for the general population in the coming weeks, the Clic Sante site is now accepting appointments for those over 50.

Quebec is expecting a large shipment of 2,517,080 vaccine doses over the next several weeks including 450,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are expected every week.

Director of public health Horacio Arruda said Thursday that more Moderna vaccines are also heading to Quebec, with 130,000 delivered Thursday and 230,000 doses coming the week of May 10.