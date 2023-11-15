Expect higher property taxes: Montreal unveils $7B budget

Heads up Montreal homeowners: your taxes are going up this year.

The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7-billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.

Residential property taxes collected by the city will go up by an average of 4.9 per cent, up from last year’s increase of 4.1 per cent.

The increase varies by borough, with Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents facing the largest uptick (7.2 per cent), followed by Anjou (6.3 per cent) and Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (5.8 per cent).

Ville-Marie will see by far the lowest increase at 2.6 per cent. Saint-Léonard comes in relatively distant second at 3.9 per cent.

Valérie Plante’s administration had assured the tax increase wouldn’t exceed inflation, and the city stayed true to its promise: annual inflation in Montreal was measured at 5.2 per cent in August by Quebec’s statistics institute (ISQ). However, the tax increase surpasses inflation for Quebec overall (4.6 per cent) and Canada (4 per cent).

As for non-residential properties, the average tax increase across the city will be 4.6 per cent.

$7-BILLION BUDGET

The tax hikes come as Montreal plans to increase its spending by $235 million (up 3.5 per cent) for a total of $6.99 billion. It's an increase in spending of nearly 23 per cent since 2019.

Due to some unexpected costs, including natural disasters and fewer home purchases, the city found itself short about $80 million in 2023.

Last month, the Plante administration said it wouldn’t fill about 400 vacant municipal jobs and would postpone non-urgent spending to help make up for the loss.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Montreal will increase its contribution to the regional transit authority, the ARTM, by $48.4 million, for a total of $715.6 million.

Earlier this month, after much back-and-forth, the Quebec government said it would cover 70 per cent of the deficit facing Montreal-area transit companies, which resulted from low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite protests from transit companies like the STM, among others, Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the offer was "final."

Montreal said it's reserving $34.4 million so seniors can continue using public transit for free.

POLICE

The 2024 budget includes $821 million for the police force (SPVM), an increase of $35 million from the previous year. Part of these funds will go towards the hiring of 225 additional police officers, the city announced Wednesday.

The fire department (SIM) will also hire 33 specialists in "fire prevention."

$10 million will be invested in the EMMIS project, which responds to calls from the SPVM requiring psychosocial intervention, often involving the unhoused population.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante presents her 2024 budget on Nov. 15, 2023. (Noovo Info)

HOUSING

Montreal has earmarked $582.3 million for affordable, social and community housing.

The bulk ($555.3 million) will go towards acquiring the land and properties, while $27 million will finance construction costs.

WHAT ABOUT NON-RESIDENTIAL TAXES?

Taxes are also going up for non-residential properties, for an average increase of 4.6 per cent.

Lachine businesses face the biggest hurdle (14.3 per cent), followed by Saint-Laurent (12.1 per cent), and Anjou (9.8 per cent).

Exceptionally, taxes will actually go down for the Ville-Marie borough by 0.9 per cent. Next lowest is L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, with an increase of 4.1 per cent.



10-YEAR PLAN

Montreal also presented its estimated 10-year, $23.9 billion capital-works budget on Wednesday. The funds concern long-term infrastructure projects, including water infrastructure and road maintenance, as well projects combatting the effects of climate change.

More to come.