

CTV Montreal





Tenants of two buildings in Point Saint Charles have left their homes, even if they have nowhere else to go.

The city of Montreal ordered their eviction because inspectors have deemed the building unsafe.

As tenants left the building by noon Thursday, the Red Cross promised to house them for several days.

Laurie-Ann Grose is one of those tenants who has yet to find a new home.

She never looked for a new apartment because she believed the landlord when he told tenants that the city's concerns were exaggerated.

"He told me that don't worry, everybody's not going to be moving, everybody's going to be staying, this and that, we're going to make sure, we're going to fight the city so I kind of believed him," said Grose.

"And that's it. I have no place to go. It's the last day to be out and I have no place to go."

Many of tenants had been living in the building for years and paid less than $600 per month in rent. They are concerned they will never find anywhere else to rent with similar rates.

Last month, inspectors found structural problems, electrical issues, water infiltration, vermin and problems with the fire escape.

The landlord sought an injunction Wednesday to stop the eviction, saying he needed 30 to 60 days to complete more repairs, but a judge refused, saying the tenants and the owner had been given adequate notice.

Tenants have a separate case heading to the Rental Board arguing for financial compensation, but that hearing will likely not happen for several weeks, if not months.