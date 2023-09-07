Eugenie Bouchard is likely to swap her tennis racket for a pickleball racket in 2024

Eugenie Bouchard, from Canada, waves to the crowd following her qualifying match loss to Danielle Collins, from the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Eugenie Bouchard, from Canada, waves to the crowd following her qualifying match loss to Danielle Collins, from the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News