Environmental groups concerned about approval of James Bay lithium mine project
Two Quebec environmental organizations say they're concerned about the federal government's approval of the James Bay lithium mine project.
Eau Secours and the Regroupement Vigilance Mines de l'Abitibi et du Témiscamingue (REVIMAT) are concerned about the potential arsenic contamination of water from the mine, which plans to extract 5,480 tonnes of ore per day for 15 to 20 years.
The Canadian Impact Assessment Agency gave the green light Monday to Galaxy Lithium's plan to build a mine on the traditional territory of the Eastmain Cree, along the James Bay highway, 1,100 kilometres north of Montreal.
Eau Secours and REVIMAT point out that according to the developer's environmental impact study, the pit left by Galaxy Lithium is expected to fill gradually with arsenic-laden water after the mine's lifetime.
Both organizations are concerned about the waterways in the Akwakwatipusich Lake watershed because Galaxy Lithium's remediation plan "does not include any concrete measures to restore water quality to its original level."
"Instead, the developer is relying on water balance assumptions" and "dilution factors that are not demonstrated in any comprehensive modelling," according to Eau Secours.
The environmental organization said the developer estimates that 60 years after the mine ceases operations, arsenic concentrations could reach levels approximately twice the standard prescribed (0.1 mg/L) by the Metal Mining and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (MMER), and "approximately 40 times higher than the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) guidelines for the protection of aquatic life in fresh water (0.005 mg/L)."
Eau Secours and REVIMAT argue that "the assessment committee did little to address these concerns."
COMPENSATION DEEMED INSUFFICIENT
Eau Secours is also concerned that the "305 hectares of wetlands that will be destroyed by the project" will be inadequately compensated.
A compensation plan for wetland losses is in the works by the promoter. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada points out that it "should be consistent with the requirements of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks Ministry (MELCCFP) and would be developed in close collaboration with the MELCCFP, the Cree Nation government and the Eastmain Cree Nation, some of whose members have expressed concern about the effects of the project on wetlands."
"These kinds of destructive projects, which do not meet the minimum standards, do not meet the criteria of the green transition," said Rebecca Petrin, executive director of Eau Secours, referring to the use of lithium to manufacture electric vehicles.
"With 305 hectares of natural environment destroyed and a pit that will fill up with arsenic-contaminated water over 120 years and then flow into nearby rivers, these are examples of the price to be paid for a so-called green transition," said Petrin.
SPECIES AT RISK
According to the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency, at least four mammalian wildlife species at risk have been observed or are likely to be seen in the area: woodland caribou, little brown bats, northern bats and wolverines.
But the assessment panel concluded that "the project, in combination with past, present and reasonably foreseeable future projects, is not likely to result in significant adverse cumulative environmental effects on fish and fish habitat, wetlands, migratory and endangered birds, woodland caribou and endangered chiropterans."
Upon release of the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency's decision on Monday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbault said it was "a good project."
"Critical minerals are one of the keys to building Canada's low-carbon economy and ensuring economic prosperity for years. We can only develop these resources by designing them from the outset with strong mitigation measures to protect the environment and by working in true partnership with Indigenous peoples. Our future depends on sustainable projects like this one," said the minister.
Following Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine and Critical Elements Corporation's Rose Lithium-Tantalum project, the James Bay lithium mine is the third lithium mine to receive federal approval in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
