

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal and its surrounding areas.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be between 30 and 33 degrees, with the humidex pushing them to above 40 degrees.

The agency is advising people to remain hydrated and drink water even if they're not feeling thirsty, and to schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

The extreme heat is expected to continue through the beginning of week.