English-language media team up for Sept. 17 provincial leaders' debate
CBC anchor Debra Arbec CTV anchor Mutsumi Takahashi will moderate a Sept. 17 Quebec provincial parties leaders' debate, while Global anchor Jamie Orchard will host the event.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 10:18AM EDT
CTV Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi will be among those holding Quebec leaders’ feet to the fire in an English-language debate.
Takahashi will co-moderate the Sept. 17 debate alongside CBC’s Debra Arbec. The event will be hosted by Global’s Jamie Orchard.
The debate will be broadcast live on CTV Montreal and will also be live streamed on the CTV Montreal website. Anyone who wants to submit a question to the moderators can send them to debate2018@ctv.ca.
The 90 minute debate will include Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard, Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee and Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Masse.
In April, a consortium of English-language Quebec media, including CTV, CJAD, CBC, Global and The Montreal Gazette, formally requested that the four parties with MNAs sitting in the National Assembly take part in the debate.