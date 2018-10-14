

CTV Montreal





It was the final stop for thousands of pieces of STM memorabilia on Sunday, as the transit authority held a massive garage sale.

Signs, maps, pieces of the old MR-63 metro cars and other paraphernalia from metro stations and buses were neatly stacked at the STM’s Bellechasse garage, where thousands of people lined up for a chance to snag a piece of Montreal public transport history.

STM chief Philippe Schnobb said he was delighted by the turnout to the first ever STM garage sale, saying it’s possible they would do it again when the inventory fills back up.

“This garage will be demolished in a few years, because we’re building a new one,” he said. “We were wondering, what’s the best way to make it available to the citizens and somebody said, ‘Why not make a garage sale?’”

Interested buyers were limited to three items a piece, with prices ranging from $5.00 to $500.00 and all money going to charity.

Schnobb said he wasn’t surprised at the interest in STM souvenirs.

“Some people said ‘Are you sure people will come?’ I said ‘Oh yes, I’m sure people will come,’” he said. “I’m impressed to see so many people are coming and I think it’s a sign that people love their metro.”

Among the hottest items were platform signs from the metro’s 68 stations, but Schnobb said that STM employees, who had first choice, were more attracted to the old fare boxes from the city’s buses. Those boxes had first been used 1912 and were only removed in 2007.

“These are great parts of history and you remember the sound of people putting their change in the fare box,” said Benoit Clairoux, an STM employee and historian. “It brings back memories, even of the tramways because they were in the tramways first.”

While STM worker Alain Minville proudly exclaimed that he’s “STM for life,” his plan for his fare box goes far beyond that.

“When I die, I’m going to be incinerated and I want to put my ashes in there,” he said.

Schnobb pointed to the fare boxes as proof of the emotional connection that bus drivers have to their work.

“There’s a special link for the employees, because bus drivers have been working with those for years and wanted to have one at home,” he said.