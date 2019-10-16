MONTREAL -- The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is the subject of another less-than-flattering report Wednesday saying that it routinely broke the rules when awarding contracts.

La Presse obtained an unpublished report from the Quebec Treasury Board revealing that $44 million worth of contracts were awarded between 2017 and 2018 without following the rules.

The board, according to the report, would typically split contracts, so they looked like they were worth less than $25,000, making them not subject to public call for tender rules.

Contracts were also modified once awarded.

The treasury board finds the report disturbing, and minister Christian Dube said it was too soon to say whether criminal charges would be coming in the future.

For the moment, the Francois Legault government will put the EMSB under supervision with a guardianship a likely possibility.

No one at the EMSB was willing to comment on the leaked document and spokesperson Mike Cohen said he needs time to respond.