Emerging Inuit basketball athletes dribble to Montreal-Area court for training
A group of Inuit children from Nunavik in Northern Quebec flew to a Montreal West Island basketball court to shoot hoops and practice their dribble.
-- Watch CTV's Touria Izri's video report above for the full story.
Rogers wireless services 'starting to recover,' company says
Rogers said Friday evening it is beginning to see its wireless services return online following a nearly day-long nationwide network outage.
Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded
Lost sales, missed doctors appointments and being stuck offline in a foreign country, Canadians share their stories with CTVNews.ca about their experiences during the Rogers network outage on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Toronto
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Thousands of fans were disappointed and dejected on Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of The Weeknd's world tour in his Toronto hometown was sidelined thanks to the nationwide Rogers network outage.
Most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to $10-a-day care. Here’s why
With a Sept. 1 deadline approaching, most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to deliver $10-a-day care.
Atlantic
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
London
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Northern Ontario
Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerable
The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughs
A play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
Sudbury doulas applaud changes to birthing support at Sudbury hospital
For more than two years, pregnant women at Sudbury’s Health Sciences North were limited to just one designated care partner or visitor.
Calgary
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor announced late Friday that CEO Mark Little is stepping down as president and chief executive officer, and resigning from the board.
'Stressful' day for Calgary residents, businesses as Rogers outage drags on
It's been a disconnected Friday for millions of Canadians thanks to a lack of service from one of the country's telecommunications giants.
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
Kitchener
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
A look at what's been impacted locally, from hospitals to cafes.
Vancouver
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
WhatsApp group with 'alleged racist comments' prompts investigation of Nelson police officers
The office tasked with investigating complaints about municipal police departments in British Columbia has released details on an ongoing investigation into the Nelson Police Department.
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts
A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.
Edmonton
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Windsor
Rogers outage affecting Windsor customers, businesses and border traffic
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues for wireless, cable and internet customers but also downing business Interac machines and possibly travellers crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.
'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court
A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.
Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate
The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.
Regina
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
Sask. residential school survivors heading to Alberta for Pope's visit
Monday is the final call for residential school survivors from Treaty Four territory who want to attend the Pope’s visit in Alberta later this month.
Ottawa
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon area
A tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.
Child dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Saskatoon
A 5-year-old is dead after a canoe capsized southeast of Saskatoon.