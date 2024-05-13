Lane configuration changes coming to Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Emergency repair work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has progressed enough to allow some traffic changes in the next two weeks.
Starting May 27, the centre lane will be used for alternating traffic.
Two of three lanes headed into Montreal will be open from midnight to 10 a.m. weekdays. Two of three lanes will be open heading towards Vaudreuil-Dorion from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and throughout the weekend.
There will also be new configuration of bridge approaches, with two lanes per direction on Highway 40:
- Between Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants and the bridge
- Between Exit 35 (Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac/Vaudreuil-Dorion/Avenue Saint-Charles) and the bridge
- Toward Montreal, the right lane of Highway 40 will be reserved exclusively for Exit 35.
The bridge will be entirely closed the weekend of May 24 to 27 to carry out these major changes.
More frequent train service will continue throughout the work, and more than 300 parking spaces have been temporarily added near the bus terminal and Vaudreuil train station.
Some train and bus services will remain free of charge for the week of May 27. As of June 3, however, public transit users will need a public transit ticket, though they are eligible for a rebate.
Tolls on Highway 30 are currently suspended eastbound in the morning and will be reinstated as soon as a second lane of rush-hour traffic reopens on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, scheduled for May 27.
Transport Quebec still expects that it will be able to open all lanes on the existing bridge by late fall 2024.
The replacement bridge is expected to open by the end of 2027.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.'s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease's progression.
What Michael Cohen said on the stand in Trump hush money case
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Collapsed Baltimore bridge span comes down with a boom after crews set off chain of explosives
Crews conducted a controlled demolition Monday to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
Behind the barricades: How protesters spend their first days in a new encampment
Students in Montreal describe life in a newly erected encampment in Montreal as a whirlwind of preparations, from facing rain and a potential police crackdown to setting up a space for the exchange of ideas.
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
Southern Ont. man charged with attempted murder in Timmins shooting
One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Timmins has been arrested, while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, who fled police on foot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Subway service suspended into afternoon rush on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak
Subway service is expected to remain suspended through the afternoon rush on a portion of Line 2 due to a hydraulic oil leak that was first detected on Monday morning.
-
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
-
What sacrifices are you making to live in Toronto?
Living in Toronto comes with its sacrifices, including living in a shrinking space at a higher cost.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murder charge laid in Donald Street apartment fire after 1 victim dies
Ottawa police have upgraded an attempted murder charge against a 42-year-old man after one of the victims of an apartment fire earlier this month died.
-
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
-
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving, former president of Irving Oil, dead at 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
-
Bail hearings delayed for accused in Halifax teen's death
The Crown will decide if they will ask to consolidate the charges among the four accused in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach in Halifax sometime this week.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
Vehicle rollover in northern Ont. leads to impaired charges
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Southern Ont. man charged with attempted murder in Timmins shooting
One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Timmins has been arrested, while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, who fled police on foot.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of midwestern Ontario
Parts of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth find themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon, with the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.
-
Mother continues to deny wrongdoing at sexual abuse trial
Under tough cross-examination from the Crown, a London, Ont. mother continued to vehemently deny that she sexually abused her children. The 54-year-old mother resumed with her testimony Monday for a second straight week in a row.
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.'s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease's progression.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River
A $50,000 reward is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
-
Toonie sized hail and heavy rain expected in northern Wellington County : Environment Canada
People living in Wellington County North, Arthur and Mount Forest are being advised to take cover as scattered thunderstorms sweep across the area into Monday evening.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unanimous support for downtown Windsor by council
After a marathon, six-hour meeting on the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan, council and the mayor voted in favour of increasing taxes to support the core.
-
'I was just stunned': Seeing the northern lights was a bucket list sighting for people in Windsor-Essex
As a fan of all things astronomy, Zeel Parmar has long dreamt of flying to Alaska to witness the northern lights with her own eyes — so she was shocked to find the colours of the aurora borealis shimmering over the skies of Windsor, Ont. late Friday night.
-
Chatham-Kent police calling for more security cameras in core areas
Chatham-Kent Police Service is recommending 35 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in several downtown areas at Chatham-Kent council Monday evening.
Barrie
-
Mother of 2 killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
Barrie boy arrested after alleged assault leaves female victim hospitalized
A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.
-
Proposed multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront sparks opposition
The fate of a proposed multi-purpose field development along Barrie's waterfront hangs in the balance as the city prepares to make a crucial decision amid intense controversy.
Vancouver
-
A child killer legally changed his name in B.C. The province is trying to stop that from happening again
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
-
B.C. man fighting for refund after finding someone living at Whistler vacation rental
Edwin Mostered spent thousands of dollars booking a vacation home in Whistler, B.C., for a group skiing trip earlier this year – or so he thought.
-
Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
-
'Never seen a fire move like this': Dry conditions cause significant spread of Manitoba wildfire
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
-
Man drowns in Whiteshell Provincial Park after canoe capsizes: RCMP
A Winnipeg man has died after his canoe tipped over on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
-
Alberta premier asking police watchdog to probe encampment clearing on campus
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
-
Calgary's 'Recall Gondek' campaign officially deemed insufficient
An effort to remove Calgary's mayor through a recall campaign has been officially deemed insufficient, Calgary's city clerk declared Monday.
Edmonton
-
Skinner under scrutiny as Oilers search for spark against Canucks
Stuart Skinner, the Oilers' starting goalie all season and for each of their eight post-season games this year, allowed all four goals scored against his team Sunday night, some of them arguably his fault.
-
'I counted 20 stab marks': Dog walker attacked with machete, knife: police
A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month. The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.
-
Man pleads guilty after spree of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton
A man accused of several carjackings, robberies and hit-and-runs throughout the city last May has pleaded guilty to almost two-dozen charges.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision on 7th Avenue
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street as an investigation is underway.
-
Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024
A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
Saskatoon
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
-
The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say
Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.
-
Stonebridge house fire caused by unattended smoker in the back yard: Saskatoon Fire Department
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.