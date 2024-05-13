Lane configuration changes coming to Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

Emergency repair work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has progressed enough to allow some traffic changes in the next two weeks.

Starting May 27, the centre lane will be used for alternating traffic.

Two of three lanes headed into Montreal will be open from midnight to 10 a.m. weekdays. Two of three lanes will be open heading towards Vaudreuil-Dorion from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and throughout the weekend.

There will also be new configuration of bridge approaches, with two lanes per direction on Highway 40:

Between Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants and the bridge

Between Exit 35 (Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac/Vaudreuil-Dorion/Avenue Saint-Charles) and the bridge

Toward Montreal, the right lane of Highway 40 will be reserved exclusively for Exit 35.

The bridge will be entirely closed the weekend of May 24 to 27 to carry out these major changes.

More frequent train service will continue throughout the work, and more than 300 parking spaces have been temporarily added near the bus terminal and Vaudreuil train station.

Some train and bus services will remain free of charge for the week of May 27. As of June 3, however, public transit users will need a public transit ticket, though they are eligible for a rebate.

Tolls on Highway 30 are currently suspended eastbound in the morning and will be reinstated as soon as a second lane of rush-hour traffic reopens on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, scheduled for May 27.

Transport Quebec still expects that it will be able to open all lanes on the existing bridge by late fall 2024.

The replacement bridge is expected to open by the end of 2027.