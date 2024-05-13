Four suspects arrested in Montreal kidnapping, one on the run in Calgary

Four suspects have been arrested by Montreal police in connection with the alleged kidnapping and confinement of a couple in their 20s on March 10.

Police say the motive was to steal cryptocurrency, credit cards and other goods.

Montreal police (SPVM) said Monday that the first three suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on May 8 in Montreal. They appeared at the courthouse to face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The fourth suspect in the case, a 21-year-old, was arrested at Calgary International Airport on Friday after fleeing Quebec. He will be returned to Montreal this week to appear in court.

The SPVM said searches in the Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles and Mercier--Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, ammunition and a device for converting a pistol into an automatic weapon (Glock switch).

According to police, a man and a woman in their 20s were 'ambushed' in the Ahuntsic--Cartierville borough on March 10.

Late in the evening, armed and hooded suspects appeared and ordered them into two separate vehicles, police said.

A few hours later, the two victims were found in Dorval, one with facial injuries. Both victims are "doing well" at present, said police.

The kidnappers allegedly stole from the couple nearly $25,000 in cryptocurrency, credit cards and other goods.

The investigation continues, with the SPVM saying there is "possible involvement of other individuals" in the case.

Anyone with information can call 911 or their local police station. They can also contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2024.