MONTREAL -- Two people are in hospital after a fire at a seniors’ residence in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal’s south shore.

It happened at 4 a.m. Friday.

“It was a fire caused by an electric blanket,” said Michel Huguerot, spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department. “The man whose blanket it was, was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.”

A second person, who fell and injured their foot during the evacuation, was also sent to hospital.

About 100 seniors live in the autonomous residence. They have since returned to their homes and the fire has been extinguished.