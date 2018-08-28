

The Canadian Press





Goodbye gas guzzlers. If Quebec Solidaire wins the Oct. 1 election, the party would ban gasoline-using vehicles from Quebec’s roads by 2030.

Under the party’s transport plan, only hybrid or electric vehicles would be permitted to be purchased in the province by that year, while people who buy gasoline vehicles would be penalized in the form of additional charges or taxes within their first mandate, according to a Radio-Canada report.

While both hybrid and electric vehicles would be permitted to be purchased in 2030, only electric ones would be allowed by 2040, according to the plan, which calls for the total removal of gasoline vehicles by 2050.

The plan also calls for the current $8,000 government rebate on electric vehicles to be enhanced.

PQ reveals culture platform

Quebec's elementary school students would get more exposure to literature from the province under a Parti Quebecois government.

Party leader Jean-Francois Lisee unveiled the PQ's culture platform during a campaign stop at Quebec City's Theatre La Bordee. Among the measures proposed is giving a book by a Quebec author to all students every school year.

The program would also introduce a cultural passport to students in Secondary three, four and five, which would allow them to spend $50 on organizations, businesses and cultural events.

The PQ also vowed to impose a floor price on books, to defend the province's small bookstores.

CAQ promises spending cuts

Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault believes that by the end of his first term as premier, his party could slash $1.2 billion in government spending.

To accomplish this, the CAQ would draw on a report authored by former MNA Christian Dube, who now works for the Caisse de Depot.

The report proposed that 200,000 of the province's 350,000 public sector jobs could be readjusted and between 25,000 and 30,000 could be abolished after the retirement of the job's current occupants.