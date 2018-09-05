

The Canadian Press





Government agencies under Coalition Avenir Quebec would be required to purchase at least some of their supplies locally, party leader Francois Legault said on Wednesday.

Legault was laying out his party’s plan to stimulate the province’s agricultural production. To that ened, the CAQ would ask the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to study food supplies in Quebec to set a minimum target of purchases by each public body.

“Quebecers have a taste to eat from Quebec,” he said, but public agencies don’t have enough locally-produced food.

Legault said Ontario had added 31,000 hectares of greenhouse production between 2007 and 2015, during which time Quebec added just 21 hectares.

A CAQ government would also enhance the current electricity rebate program for greenhouse producers in an attempt to double the province’s current greenhouse acreage over five years.

Lisee promises A/C for all senior’s homes

A day after the CAQ made an appeal to caregivers of seniors, it was the Parti Quebecois’ turn to make their pitch.

On Wednesday, party leader Jean-Francois Lisee laid out his platform in Rimouski. He said he would improve seniors’ homes, ensuring all those in Quebec would be air conditioned by the summer of 2019.

He also said there would be boosts to staffing in the facilities, including more dental hygienists, pharmacists and nurses.

During a first PQ mandate, $200 million would be allocated to the Quebec Infrastructure Plan to renovate aging homes.

Lisee also said he would introduce a senior solidarity tax credit.

QS makes education pitch

Fewer students per teacher and renovated public school facilities are among the promises Quebec Solidaire is making on the campaign trail.

If elected, the party promised to invest nearly $2 billion into education.

At a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, co-spokesperson Manon Masse blamed the Liberal governments of Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard for letting class sizes grow. She said her party would invest $140 million into hiring 2,100 new teachers and invest $1.6 billion into renovating school infrastructure.