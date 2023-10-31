Early REM trains delayed after maintenance equipment caught on tracks
It was a slow start to the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Tuesday morning after a piece of track maintenance equipment got stuck on the rail overnight.
According to the REM, the part had an issue returning to the Brossard station, preventing the departure of the first morning trains.
"All trains are running; the service has resumed gradually," confirmed Vincent Despins, a communications officer with the REM, adding bus services were offered in the meantime.
The network had previously stated that scheduled service interruptions were planned in the evenings starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 from Sundays to Thursdays.
Maintenance is expected to last six weeks between the Panama and Gare Centrale stations.
"Shuttle buses will be available during this period," the REM reassured.
Nevertheless, it's the second time in less than 24 hours that the light rail network has experienced issues.
Monday during the afternoon rush hour, REM officials noted the network was having "technical problems," with some passengers reporting on social media that they were stuck on the train for close to an hour.
