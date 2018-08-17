Featured Video
Dunham: SQ attempting to identify body found in burned out car
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 11:16AM EDT
An autopsy will be performed to identify a male body recovered from a burning vehicle in the Eastern Townships on Friday.
Firefighters received reports of a car on fire around 11 a.m. on Noiseux St. in Dunham - about 80 km from Montreal.
After controlling the blaze, they noticed a body in the vehicle.
They will be conducting an autopsy to determine the man's identity, and whether his death was caused by the fire.
Police have yet to determine whether the fire was intentionally set.
