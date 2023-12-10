Dubreuil, Blondin earn World Cup long track speedskating medals for Canada
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil added to his medal haul this weekend with World Cup gold on Sunday in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating event.
The Lévis, Que., native won the race in 34.73 seconds. China's Tingyu Gao (34.79) grabbed silver, while Poland's Damian Zurek (34.87) earned bronze.
Dubreuil was a silver medallist in Saturday's race, crossing the finish line in 34.77 seconds. Gao (34.70) earned gold, with Japan's Wataru Morishigue (34.82) taking bronze.
“It was a really good race and I'm really happy," Dubreuil said. "My start wasn't quite as good as yesterday, but I attacked my first corner really well. It was my best lap and my best speed this year. I'm happy when I win a medal, but when I win, I have nothing to say.
"I'm sure there are a few things I could have done better, but when it comes down to it, it's not a big deal. We'll see about the other races, but today I did what I had to do. It's a great end to my trip and to the weekend."
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin picked up a silver medal with 40 points in the women's mass start on Sunday.
Blondin finished behind Irene Schouten (60) of the Netherlands and ahead of Mia Kilburg-Manganello (20) of the U.S. on the podium.
“I'm happy with today's outcome," Blondin said. "Unfortunately a mistake in the final turn with how I set myself up cost me the gold but that’s OK.
"I’ll remember for next time. It was pretty feisty out there today. Unfortunately I don’t think there are enough camera angles for how dirty it can be at times."
It was Blondin's second silver of the weekend, having made it to the podium in the women's team pursuit alongside Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., and Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City on Saturday.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church
A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
In inaugural speech, Argentina's Javier Milei prepares nation for painful shock adjustment
It wasn't the most uplifting of inaugural addresses. Rather, Argentina's newly empowered President Javier Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic 'emergency,' and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
-
Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto
Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
-
Trees removal begins as province’s Ontario Place development plans get underway
Tree removal has begun at Ontario Place as the provincial government develops the waterfront landmark that’s been at the centre of criticism for years.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
London
-
Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large
Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.
-
St. Thomas police investigate downtown break-in and theft
St. Thomas police are investigating a break and enter and theft at a downtown business.
-
Local organizations host Hanukkah party
The London Jewish Community Foundation and Jewish London hosted a Hanukkah Party Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
-
New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo
The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.
-
Table tennis tournament takes place at Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
For some, it's just a hobby, popular in basements, but this weekend Calgary is showcasing the more competitive side of the sport of table tennis.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck by ION train in downtown Kitchener
A pedestrian was struck by an ION train Sunday afternoon in downtown Kitchener.
-
Christkindl Market wraps up in downtown Kitchener
The Christkindl Market has wrapped up another successful year in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver
-
Workers at Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
Workers at the Hudson's Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, B.C., have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Police investigation launched after man brings deceased baby to B.C. hospital
Mounties are investigating an infant’s death in Williams Lake, B.C.
-
Law Society of B.C. disbars former lawyer after sexual assault conviction
A former Nanaimo lawyer has been disbarred for sexual misconduct that occurred when he was practising in Abbotsford in 2018.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Snowboard sensations put on a Big Air show
No Canadians made it to the podium at Saturday night’s FIS World Cup Big Air Snowboard event at Commonwealth Stadium. But the night saw some snowboarding history being made.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
Windsor
-
Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic
Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.
-
Windsor dad mourned after fatal crash, Chatham man sentenced to life in prison, and Windsor’s newest lotto winner: Top Windsor stories this week
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in a car accident on Dec. 2, A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend, and a Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see she was the lucky winner of $100,000. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Demolition taking place in Wheatley
The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
eHealth Saskatchewan under increased risk of security breaches, provincial auditor finds
The Crown corporation responsible for safeguarding the digital health records of Saskatchewan residents is under an increased risk of security breaches and system failure – due to the lack of a finalized IT agreement with the SHA.
-
Two people dead following house fire in Regina, crews investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with Regina Fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after two people died in a house fire in Regina.
Ottawa
-
Police search for white Audi sedan that left Queensway crash scene
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.
-
The 10 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2023
Photo radar cameras caught an average of 627 speeders a day on Ottawa roads in October, as the extra sets of eyes on the road continue to detect speeders in school zones and community safety zones.
-
Work to secure Quebec dike continues one week after evacuation over breach fears
Officials say work is ongoing to stabilize a Quebec dike that was showing signs of failing, forcing hundreds from their homes one week ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Sask. Plains Cree artisan says her wearable art tells a story
For Plains Cree artist Honey Constant-Inglis, beadwork is about more than just making an accessory — it’s a storytelling medium.