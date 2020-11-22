Sunday night’s heavy snowfall and rain is expected to create dangerous driving conditions across the province.

Some areas of Quebec are expected to get as much as 20 centimetres of snow through the night into Monday.

The regions of Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and Gatineau will be the most affected.

Freezing rain is likely to make Montreal roads slippery overnight.

Quebec’s transport ministry says drivers should be cautious if they are in or travelling through the affected areas.

The ministry has deployed a fleet of ice and snow removal teams, according to a statement.

People can visit www.quebec511.info for continuous updates on road conditions.