MONTREAL -- Quebecers recieved several centimetres of snow Sunday evening.

The regions of Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and Gatineau are the most affected.

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for these areas, which were forcasted to recieve 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday evening through Monday.

Other regions, including Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Bas-Saint-Laurent, will not be spared on Monday, but the accumulation there will be less significant: around 10 centimetres.

On Monday, freezing rain could fall on certain sectors, including Bas-Saint-Laurent and Mauricie.

The greater Montreal area should expect rain following Sunday night's snowfall.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.