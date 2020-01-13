ALMA, QC. -- A driver was killed in a collision with a school bus early Monday morning in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the car strayed from its lane and crashed into the oncoming bus.

None of the approximately 30 children onboard the bus was seriously injured, police said.

According to the Commission scolaire du Lac-Saint-Jean, a doctor boarded the bus to assess the students' condition. The children were placed on another bus which transported them to Alma Hospital.

The hospital opened a room on the 6th floor for all the students, and a psychosocial team was also called in to intervene. Parents were asked to collect their children from the hospital. The students attend Jean-Gauthier school, Camille-Lavoie high school, Pavillon Wilbrod-Dufour and Pavillon Damasse-Boulanger.

The SQ said it doesn't yet know what caused the accident on Highway 169 in Alma. The maximum allowed speed there is 90 kilometres per hour.

It's so far unclear if weather conditions played a role in the crash. Environment Canada had forecast light intermittent snow for the start of the day, with cold temperatures.

The road was closed in both directions to allow police to investigate.

Firefighters and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.