

The Canadian Press





Scattered shoes, a semi-automatic rifle lying in the snow and bullet holes in walls were some of the subjects of photographs entered into evidence at the sentencing of Alexandre Bissonnette on Thursday.

Last month, Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six more counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting at a Quebec City mosque that shook the province and left six people dead.

On Thursday, dozens of photos taken of the interior and exterior of the mosque by Surete du Quebec officers were entered into evidence by the Crown.

According to the prosecutor, Bissonnette fired 48 total shots.

A day earlier, the Crown presented surveillance footage of the shooting as evidence. The two minutes of video showed Bissonnette repeatedly reloading his weapon before firing at already injured men at point blank range.

Superior Court Judge Francois Huot refused to make the footage public, saying it would undermine the administration of justice and wasn’t in the public interest.