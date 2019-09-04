Does fitness tech live up to the hype? Our digital analyst weighs in
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:07PM EDT
Fitness trackers sound like a good idea.
They monitor our activity levels, tell us whether we've had a good night's sleep and offer personalized fitness programs.
There are even shoes we can talk to. But do they live up to the hype – and do we need them?
CTV Montreal's digital analyst Elias Makos weighs in in the video above.