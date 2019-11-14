MONTREAL - Embattled Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette's bad month just got worse: documents were stolen from the minister's government vehicle Wednesday night.

Jolin-Barrette's car had been parked in a lot at an office tower in Quebec City where Jolin-Barrette's office is located. He was reportedly working late Wednesday night.

A suspect who Quebec provincial police say has no ties to Jolin-Barrette was arrested and is to appear in court at a later date.

He is alleged to have had the stolen documents in his possession at the time he was arrested.

Jolin-Barrette told reporters in Quebec City Thursday that the stolen documents were not important, calling them mainly "handwritten notes" and "daily working documents."

He said his iPad was also stolen, and has been recovered, and that he has changed all his access codes.

"When you're the victim of a theft, it's not pleasant and I think any Quebecers who have experienced that know it's frustrating and worrisome - and that's how I feel today," Jolin-Barrette said.

Asked about the theft, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Thursday he did not believe his minister acted irresponsibly in leaving documents in his work car, noting that he himself has done so. Legault said he was not aware if there are rules against doing that.

Premier @francoislegault says sometimes he leaves documents in his car and doesn't know if there are rules against it. Says @SJB_CAQ leaving documents in his car was not a lack of judgement. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/sQGR0qJ7z3 — Amanda Kline (@AKlineCTV) November 14, 2019

Earlier this month, Jolin-Barrette received widespread criticism for his efforts to reform a popular government program that fast-tracked permanent residency status for foreign students. Barrette subsequently cancelled the proposed reforms and apologized.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

- WIth reporting from Amanda Kline of CTV News Montreal