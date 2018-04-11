

The Canadian Press





A political document that former Minister of the Economy Jacques Daoust left to councilors before his death reveals that the sale of RONA shares haunted him until the end of his life.

The document, obtained by Quebecor media, indicates that Daoust was furious that the government asked him to say publicly that he agreed with this sale of shares to American investors by Investissement Québec, when in reality, he wasn't.

He wrote that he felt pressured to support this "wrong decision," which according to Daoust, was made behind his back.

Daoust wrote that he was trapped in a behind-the-scenes game between his director of cabinet, Pierre Ouellet, and a person with more authority than a minister like him. The text points to the former chief of staff of Prime Minister Philippe Couillard.

Sébastien Daoust, one of the former minister's sons, confirmed Wednesday to radio station 98.5FM in Montreal, that some of the passages in the document published by Quebecor corroborated things his father told him. He added that he talked about politics every day with his father, but that the former minister did not like to discuss the RONA sale.

In the National Assembly on Wednesday, Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Jean-François Lisée commented on the revelations and claimed that Daoust had been an imperfect minister but that he nevertheless found it incredible that Daoust lost control of a dossier as important as RONA's.

Minister Robert Poëti blasted journalists who insisted on getting his reaction when he went to Parliament. He said he would not comment on the claims made by a deceased person who had difficulties at the end of his political career.

In March 2016, RONA shareholders approved, in a large majority, the sale of the hardware store to the US Lowe's renovation chain, as part of a $ 3.2 billion transaction announced two months earlier.

Jacques Daoust was elected MP for Verdun in the April 2014 elections. The career banker was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec from 2006 to 2013.

He died last August at the age of 69.