MONTREAL -- Like most things, Halloween this year is different.

The red zone restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant no big parties. Kids and parents alike had to get creative to make trick or treating possible. Masks were even more abundant than they usually are and frightening for entirely different reasons.

Montreal police called on trick or treaters to restrict their candy collecting to between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. and to keep to a distance of two metres between each other.

But in that Ca Va Bien Aller spirit, Montrealers still found a way to mark the spookiest day of the year.

Costumes were as elaborate as ever

The people won Halloween in my area! @Montreal pic.twitter.com/Tq54o0CUgS — Kris Mychasiw (@Mychasiw) October 31, 2020

Candy was still handed out, albeit with some engineering required.

Halloween malgré la distanciation, un défi relevé par les Québécois :)#Montreal pic.twitter.com/84OGx4hq5H — Nicolas Poirier (@GrandNicolas) October 31, 2020

Some people relied on the honour system.

And even for those who regularly wear a mask, following the guidelines was important.