Jury deliberations in the case of two former Maisonneuve College students accused of terrorism-related charges will continue for a second day on Saturday.

El Mahdi Jamali, 20, and Sabrine Djermane, 21, pleaded not guilty on April 20 to charges of attempting to leave Canada for the purpose of committing a terrorist act abroad, possessing an explosive substance for a dangerous purpose and committing an act under the direction of a terrorist group.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was dropped during the trial.

The Crown alleged the two wanted to leave Canada to join ISIS and had gathered the equipment to construct a bomb.