The jury in the trial of two young CEGEP students accused of terrorism-related charges began deliberating Thursday after a three-month long trial in Montreal.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali are accused of trying to leave Canada to join ISIS, possession of explosives, and committing an act to profit a terrorist organization.

Much of the evidence presented at the trial was circumstantial, with the Crown showing notes, emails, and documents showing that Djermane and Jamali had become radicalized and had materials to build a bomb.

However the jury did not hear declarations from Djermane's family that the young woman said she did not mind doing time in prison and would be willing to join the jihad once she had spent 15 years behind bars.

The woman also told her family that if she could not leave Canada, then she would attack places in this country.

The relatives were not called to testify at the trial for reasons that are unclear, although one of Djermane's sisters has been charged with obstruction of justice and will undergo a separate trial.

The jury will remain sequestered, on weekends and holidays, until they reach a verdict.