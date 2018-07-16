

CTV Montreal





A freight train derailed Monday evening in the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, in the Montérégie area.

Twenty of the cars on the convoy - four of them carrying propane - came off the tracks just before 7 p.m.

There were no injuries according to preliminary information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec.

Police also said there were no fires or leaks from the propane cars, though some vegetable oil did leak from a tanker.

In a written statement made Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Canadian Pacific Railway said "we will take the steps necessary to remediate and restore the environment as quickly as possible."

The town posted a message on its Facebook page, informing the public that the derailment took place at De Beaujeu Rd., between Élie-Auclair and De L'Église Rds.

Part of the Elie-Auclair Rd. was closed to traffic Monday night.

Saint-Polycarpe officials also said “the municipal and railway authorities [were] hard at work to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

It may take up to a week to move all of the debris from the scene, as well as four cars that went into the river.

The town's fire chief said the accident could have been a lot worse.

Fire chief says there is no danger following train derailment in Saint-Polycarpe. The diesel fuel did not leak nor combust. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/owGJJIzUtg — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 17, 2018

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has been made aware of the situation and will send an investigator to the scene Tuesday.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux was on the scene Tuesday morning, along with the Mayor of Saint-Polycarpe. He commended the emergency crews for a quick and effective response, adding that the situation is currently "under control."