    • Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder

    In this image, an SQ badge photographed in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot) In this image, an SQ badge photographed in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot)
    Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.

    Around 12:30 a.m. on the night from Friday to Saturday, emergency services were called to a disturbance involving several people at Lac-Simon.

    A man in his twenties was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    A second individual was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening.

    The SQ now believes it is likely a murder. A forensic technician has been dispatched to the crime scene for analysis.

    No arrests have been made at this time. The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating. 

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2024.

