Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder

Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.

Around 12:30 a.m. on the night from Friday to Saturday, emergency services were called to a disturbance involving several people at Lac-Simon.

A man in his twenties was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A second individual was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening.

The SQ now believes it is likely a murder. A forensic technician has been dispatched to the crime scene for analysis.

No arrests have been made at this time. The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2024.