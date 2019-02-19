

CTV Montreal





Provincial police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian overnight.

The deadly impact happened on Principale Avenue in Saint Marc des Carrieres, about 50 km west of Quebec City.

A passerby spotted the victim lying on the ground at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and notified emergency crews, who determined that the victim was already dead.

He has been identified as a 26-year-old man.

The Sureté du Quebec's major crimes squad and its collision reconstruction specialists were at the scene Tuesday morning.

So far they do not have a description of the driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

With a file from The Canadian Press