Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:40AM EST
Provincial police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian overnight.
The deadly impact happened on Principale Avenue in Saint Marc des Carrieres, about 50 km west of Quebec City.
A passerby spotted the victim lying on the ground at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and notified emergency crews, who determined that the victim was already dead.
He has been identified as a 26-year-old man.
The Sureté du Quebec's major crimes squad and its collision reconstruction specialists were at the scene Tuesday morning.
So far they do not have a description of the driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.
