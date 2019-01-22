

A woman has been killed after being hit by a dump truck in Montreal.

The deadly collision happened at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Park Ave. south of St. Joseph Blvd.

Witnesses said the dump truck was exiting an alley south of St. Joseph and turning north onto Park when the driver ran over the pedestrian.

When first responders arrived, the woman was already dead.

Her identity has not been released, but police said she was a 79-year-old woman.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.

Police closed Park Ave. between Mount Royal Ave. and St. Joseph while they investigated the collision.