MONTREAL
Montreal

    • New Quebec team will help police in cases where people are drugged

    GHB
    Share

    The Quebec government is creating a coordination unit that will support police when they're investigating cases of people being drugged without their knowledge.

    Public Security Minister François Bonnardel announced Tuesday morning that the Forensic Sciences and Legal Medicine Laboratory will receive $2.3 million to set up the specialized team.

    With this new coordination unit, the government hopes the lab can more closely monitor cases where victims are unknowingly drugged, for example with the so-called 'date rape drug' GHB, so that it can follow up with the police forces responsible for investigations.

    "In particular, we want information to flow properly if several victims are drugged in the same place, or in different places with the same substance," he said.

    According to Bonnardel, "thanks to the vigil performed by the laboratory, investigators will have better information to identify and catch these criminals."

    The creation of this team is one of 11 measures announced last summer by Bonnardel to better support people who are drugged.

    The government said anyone who believes they have been the victim of unknowing intoxication can go to the emergency room, where a urine kit can be used to detect substances.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 30, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence

    Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News