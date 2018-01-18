

The Canadian Press





Day 8 of jury deliberations is over at the Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial.

There was no news from the 12 jurors for a second straight day Thursday and they will resume their work Friday.

The eight men and four women are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre.

The three are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three accused can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.

Jean Clusiault, who lost his daughter Kathy in the disaster, has watched the trial from the start. He said he's hoping the three will be found not guilty, adding that he believes the owners of the now-defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railways should be the ones on trial.

"They knew nothing about the security, the safety. They had no policy of the risk on a slope like that," he said, adding that he doesn't believe the employees are the criminals. “Absolutely not. I think it’s the owner of MMA.”



- With files from CTV Montreal's Rob Lurie