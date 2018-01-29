

CTV Montreal





A 61-year-old woman from LaSalle is dead and her 34-year-old daughter is under arrest.

The incident began at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, when someone called 9-1-1 to report a woman had been stabbed in the back on Guy Bouchard St. near Louis Hebert St. in LaSalle.

Neighrbours said they heard screaming coming from the home near Agrignon shopping centre.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim lying outside a home bleeding from her wounds. They rushed her to hospital and on the way the woman told police that her daughter had attacked her.

The victim died of her injuries in hospital.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman who lived in the same home as the victim and she was questioned overnight.

“A 34-year-old woman came out of one of the apartments located near the scene she was arrested. She was considered as one of the suspects in that case. She's been brought to the detention centre,” said Const. Raphael Bergeron.

Neighbours said the daughter had a history of mental illness, and that they frequently saw ambulances at that home on the otherwise quiet street. She could often be heard fighting with her mother, one neighbour said.

Officers are still trying to determine a motive for what happened.

"We know that the victim and the suspect were probably inside at the time the event occurred and the victim probably went outside," said Bergeron.

Police said the Crown is likely to lay murder charges imminently.

One neighbour said that a sleeping baby, likely less than a year old, was removed from the home overnight.

At this point police are not saying anything about the child.

This is the first homicide of the year in Montreal.