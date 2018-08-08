Featured Video
Cyclist suffers head injuries after collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:58AM EDT
A cyclist was sent to hospital with head injuries following an overnight collision with a car on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Lajeunesse St in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
According to Montreal Police, several 911 calls came in around 11:30 to report that a vehicle struck a cyclist.
Witnesses told police that the cyclist was headed south on Lajeunesse when they ran a red light at the intersection.
The driver, a 49-year-old man, had no way to avoid the cyclist.
He was uninjured in the accident.
Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the accident.
Police investigating a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on H-Bourassa and Lajeunesse. Cyclist transported with serious head injuries. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/dRA0k4VpzF— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 8, 2018