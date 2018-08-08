

CTV Montreal





A cyclist was sent to hospital with head injuries following an overnight collision with a car on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Lajeunesse St in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

According to Montreal Police, several 911 calls came in around 11:30 to report that a vehicle struck a cyclist.

Witnesses told police that the cyclist was headed south on Lajeunesse when they ran a red light at the intersection.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, had no way to avoid the cyclist.

He was uninjured in the accident.

Police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the accident.