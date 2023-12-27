MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cyclist seriously injured in Sherbrooke police intervention, Quebec watchdog investigating

    BEI

    Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a cyclist was seriously injured while being ticketed.

    The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a news release that six investigators have been asked to look into the incident, which involved Sherbrooke police.

    The BEI report says that on Dec. 26 at 11:50 a.m., officers located a person on a bicycle with an arrest warrant.

    Police asked him to stop cycling, "but the person continued on his way."

    "The person then lost control of his bicycle and fell," the BEI release states. "The police then subdued the person and handcuffed him."

    The man in question was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

    He is now in stable condition, according to the BEI.

    The BEI is not seeking support from any police department in the investigation due to the circumstances of the event.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI on its site.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim

    Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News