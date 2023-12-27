Cyclist seriously injured in Sherbrooke police intervention, Quebec watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a cyclist was seriously injured while being ticketed.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a news release that six investigators have been asked to look into the incident, which involved Sherbrooke police.
The BEI report says that on Dec. 26 at 11:50 a.m., officers located a person on a bicycle with an arrest warrant.
Police asked him to stop cycling, "but the person continued on his way."
"The person then lost control of his bicycle and fell," the BEI release states. "The police then subdued the person and handcuffed him."
The man in question was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."
He is now in stable condition, according to the BEI.
The BEI is not seeking support from any police department in the investigation due to the circumstances of the event.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI on its site.
