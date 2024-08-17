Cyclist seriously injured in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal

A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Montreal.

The collision is believed to have occurred at around 10:15 p.m at the intersection of Alphonse-D.-Roy and Notre-Dame East, in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

At the time of writing, Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Dubuc had no further details on the causes or circumstances of the accident.