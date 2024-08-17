MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cyclist seriously injured in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Montreal.

    The collision is believed to have occurred at around 10:15 p.m at the intersection of Alphonse-D.-Roy and Notre-Dame East, in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    At the time of writing, Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Dubuc had no further details on the causes or circumstances of the accident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2024. 

