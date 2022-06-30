Cyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Saint-Laurent

A 23-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a car late Wednesday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about the incident at 11:05 p.m. on Saint-Croix Boulevard, near Côte-de-Liesse Road.

"For an unknown reason, the cyclist got in front of the car that was heading south on Saint-Croix when he got hit," explains Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin. "The victim suffered from serious upper body injuries and was brought to hospital in critical condition. We do fear for his life."

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Collision investigators and reconstructionists are working to establish the events leading up to the incident.