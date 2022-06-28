Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
The coroner said the "Dutch Reach" method of opening a door could have helped prevent the collision that killed a cyclist in Montreal nearly two years ago.
Cyclist Jean-Pierre Lefebvre was doored in LaSalle on July 6, 2020 shortly before 6:12 p.m. and suffered severe head trauma.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the 63-year-old man. He was sent to the LaSalle Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.
While Lefebvre was one of two victims of fatal dooring incidents between 2015 and 2020, this type of collision is fairly common in Montreal.
Within that five-year period, there were 751 reported dooring incidents, according to statistics from Montreal police in the coroner's report. That works out to be an average of 150 per year or approximately one cyclist doored every 2.4 days.
Because of this, Coroner Geneviève Thériault recommended new drivers be taught by the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) to open their door with their right hand to encourage a safer blind spot check. The technique is not currently taught by the agency.
"It would be beneficial, in my opinion, to teach the opening of the door with the opposite hand," Thériault wrote in her report.
"It is clear that without the dooring, Mr. Lefebvre would not have fallen and would not have suffered the injuries that were fatal to him. Dooring is a problem that has existed for a long time and which persists despite regulations and actions to raise awareness among motorists and cyclists."
The SAAQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CTV News on Tuesday.
'I DON'T KNOW WHY IT'S NOT BEING TAUGHT'
Opening a door with the right hand instead of the left forces drivers to open the door more gradually and turn their eyes toward the road behind them — something cycling advocates like Séverine Le Page have been asking for for years.
"It's hard to understand why they're not teaching such a simple method yet because it's been since at least 2013 that we've known it's been recommended by the current coroner that this is a method that should be taught when driving lessons are given, and noted, and graded," said Le Page, a spokesperson for Ghost Bike (Vélo fantôme) Québec.
"I don't know why it's not being taught. It's just so easy just to lean over and that way you can care for the safety of everyone because so many people are doored and not all cases are reported."
On the night of the collision, Lefebvre was riding a power-assisted bicycle on a street where there was no bike path nearby. A driver who had just parked his car suddenly opened his door and struck him.
He reported that he had checked for any dangers prior to opening the door, but it is possible the cyclist was in his blind spot at that exact moment, the report said.
CORONER RECOMMENDS STIFFER PENALTIES
The coroner also recommended imposing a stricter penalty for drivers who fail to check for dangers before opening their doors, a violation of section 510 of Quebec's Highway Safety Code. The fines for this offence used to range between $30 and $60 and were raised in 2018 between $200 and $300, but that's not enough, according to the coroner. Adding demerit points to the offence "would have an additional deterrent effect," the report stated.
The coroner also raised concerns about the low fines for not wearing a helmet while operating a power-assisted bicycle. Helmets are legally required while operating those types of bikes, but the fines for not wearing one range from $60 to $100. Stiffer fines could encourage more people to wear them, the coroner noted.
She stressed, however, that such a recommendation should not impose blame on the part of Lefebvre for not wearing one.
"As coroners before me have already mentioned, disempowering motorists in the face of dooring and claiming that cyclists just have to be more careful when riding on public roads is not a reasonable proposition," she wrote.
"Wearing a helmet is a protective measure in the event of a fall, whereas action should rather be taken to prevent falls caused by dooring."
With files from CTV News Montreal's Billy Shields
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
MOST WANTED
MOST WANTED | Quebec police offer $50,000 reward for one of Canada's most wanted
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Multiple people shot amid attempted bank robbery in Saanich, B.C.
Several people have been shot, two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a possible third suspect after an attempted bank robbery in Saanich, B.C.
Trump told officials to 'let my people in' and march to Capitol on Jan. 6, former aide testifies
Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump's White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to 'let my people in' and march to the Capitol.
Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the Meadows aide testifying before U.S. Congress?
The top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who is testifying before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a young, fast-rising star in the Trump administration.
BREAKING | B.C. Premier Horgan announces he's stepping down
John Horgan announced Tuesday afternoon that he will step down as premier of British Columbia.
BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Liberals to release cabinet documents to Emergencies Act inquiry
The federal Liberal government has agreed to provide sensitive cabinet documents to the inquiry examining its use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
Risk of shingles rises after COVID-19 infection: study
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
Toronto
-
Six people injured after shooting and robbery in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Several fireworks displays will light up GTA skies this Canada Day
Several fireworks displays will be taking place across the GTA for those hoping to ring in Canada's 155th birthday with a bang.
Atlantic
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
Sex scandal involving Prince Andrew prompts N.S. high school to change name
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name. As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School will be renamed Woodlawn High School, to reflect the name of the street and subdivision where the school is located.
London
-
Human remains found in Zorra Township
OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.
-
Bystander uses jack to free pedestrian trapped under vehicle
Witnesses said a man used a jack to free a female cyclist trapped underneath a vehicle at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and Fanshawe Park Road East early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Lung imaging technology reveals cause of long COVID symptoms: Ontario study
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
Northern Ontario
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with stunt driving in Sudbury
A 24-year-old suspect from Brampton is facing stunt driving charges following an incident in the early morning hours of June 25 in Sudbury.
-
Person renting airport hangar in Timmins charged with using air cannon to cause a disturbance
A 65-year-old suspect in Timmins has been arrested for disturbing the peace for repeatedly using an "air cannon," or a device that makes extremely loud, air raid-like noises.
-
Ontario MPP Graydon Smith faces hearing on private endangered species charges
Ontario's new natural resources minister, former Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith, is facing a hearing to determine whether he harmed a threatened turtle species when he was the mayor of the small town.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport braces for busy summer travel season
The Calgary Airport Authority and its partners are preparing for the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman named as a recipient of Carnegie Medal for saving two lives in Lake Erie
Being in recovery from a spinal fracture suffered in a car accident one month earlier didn’t stop Katelynn Saengdala, a then 32-year-old manufacturing worker of Kitchener, from saving two people struggling to stay afloat in Lake Erie.
-
The Working Centre unveils plans to create 40 new housing units in downtown Kitchener
The proposed development at 97 Victoria Street would feature a “campus-style” cluster of common areas, service spaces and housing for people experiencing homelessness.
-
'It’s just that boost': Cambridge woman finalist in worldwide writing competition
Cheryl Martin has been writing stories since she was a young girl.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. premier not running for third term, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced he won't seek a third term, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can hold a leadership convention.
-
Highway of Tears case: Death of B.C. woman investigated as possible victim of serial killer remains unsolved
It's a mystery that remains unsolved nearly three decades later: what exactly happened to Roxanne Thiara?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people shot amid attempted bank robbery in Saanich, B.C.
Several people have been shot, two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a possible third suspect after an attempted bank robbery in Saanich, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Parents of 2012 HUB Mall murder victim fear Supreme Court decision could lead to shorter sentence for son's killer
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law passed by the former Stephen Harper Conservatives that allows a judge to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders who commit multiple murders. Now there’s fear it could mean sentence “discounts” for other mass murderers.
-
Shotgun found on man with lifetime firearm ban: EPS
A man with a lifetime firearm prohibition was arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
Windsor
-
'I couldn't believe what I was seeing': Leamington woman wins $100,000
A Leamington woman won big for the second time playing the lottery, this time she took home $100,000.
-
ArriveCan app might still be used after the pandemic: public safety minister
The ArriveCan app appears to be staying in place for now with the Minister of Public Safety saying it may be utilized beyond the pandemic.
-
Nine opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex reported this week prompts alert
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert Tuesday as there were nine reported opioid overdoses last week.
Regina
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.
-
Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies in incident involving bus
A paratransit customer in Moose Jaw has died following an incident involving a paratransit bus.
-
19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake
The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
-
Fighter jets to fly over downtown Ottawa twice on Canada Day
The city of Ottawa says residents and visitors to downtown Ottawa can expect two flyovers by Royal Canadian Air Force jets on Canada Day.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit to end COVID-19 mask requirement
One of the longest-running measures of the pandemic was lifted during Monday's city council meeting.
-
'An issue of fairness': Prairie Spirit school division says funding not keeping up with costs
Prairie Spirt School Division says it will struggle to cover inflationary costs such as gas in the coming school year.
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.