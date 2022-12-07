Cyclist, pedestrian in critical condition after separate collisions in Montreal
Montreal police say a cyclist and a pedestrian are in critical condition after two separate traffic collisions on Wednesday.
In the first collision, police said they received multiple 911 calls around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck near the intersection of Hutchison Street and Jean-Talon Boulevard in the city's Park Extension neighbourhood.
The victim, an 88-year-old woman, suffered upper body injuries and was unconscious when she was sent to hospital.
The vehicle was travelling south on Hutchison Street when it collided with the woman, according to Julien Lévesque, a Montreal police spokesperson.
The driver, a 65-year-old man, was not injured.
Shortly after, police were called to another collision scene in Montreal East.
Officers received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. after a cyclist in his 70s was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Marien Avenue and Sherbrooke St.
The cyclist suffered serious upper body injuries and was sent to hospital. The 46-year-old driver was not injured.
Lévesque said both incidents are under investigation.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Police release new video of alleged suspect in murder of 21-year-old gas station attendant
Peel Regional Police have released new surveillance video of the alleged suspect in Saturday's shooting at a Mississauga gas station that left a 21-year-old woman dead.
-
GTA gas prices expected to drop to one-year low this week
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas should wait to fill up until later this week.
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Entourage Health shuttering Strathroy cultivation facility
Local cannabis producer Entourage Health will be shutting down its Strathroy and Guelph, Ont. cultivation facilities over the coming months, resulting in a loss of 90 jobs, the company recently announced.
-
Deceased identified in fatal Adelaide Metcalfe collision
OPP have identified a 67-year-old man from Mississauga as the victim of a fatal crash involving a transport truck and an SUV in Middlesex County earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Agnico Eagle touts increased production, northern exploration at Timmins conference
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
-
Laurentian University names new interim president and provost
On Wednesday morning, Sudbury’s Laurentian University announced a new interim president and provost, while a national search is undertaken for permanent leaders.
Calgary
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
-
Rasmus Andersson's three-point night helps Calgary Flames to 5-3 win over Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Andersson notched the game-winner at 15:57 of the third period and added two assists as the Calgary Flames overcame a disastrous start in a 5-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
-
New program at St. Mary’s General Hospital is teaching skills to students living with learning disabilities
Ryan Brown, a Grade 12 student at St. David Catholic Secondary School, lives with an intellectual disability, but that’s not stopping him from learning new skills at a local hospital.
-
Expert says lack of reporting on RSV cases in long-term care homes a concern
Advocates say respiratory illnesses are taking a toll on long-term care facilities, prompting calls for Canadians to exercise caution this holiday season while attending gatherings with senior citizens.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
-
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Alberta government invokes debate time limit as sovereignty bill heads for the finish line
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty bill galloped toward the finish line Wednesday, with the government using debate time limits to rebut what it called Opposition delay tactics.
-
'More chaos': Both of Alberta's deputy chief medical officers of health resigning
A pair of public health physicians who assist Alberta's new chief medical officer of health (CMOH) have turned in their notice in the latest shakeup to the province's health system.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One suspect arrested, one remains outstanding in fatal shooting investigation
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street last week.
-
Windsor ranks lowest out of 41 cities for commuters who walk, bus, bike: census
Out of more than 40 cities across Canada, Windsor is ranked poorest for the size of its commuter population getting to work or school by foot, bus or bicycle.
-
After finding out she’d be losing her job, shopper gets holiday gift of free groceries
Candice Gagnon started the week on the wrong foot. The Amherstburg resident was working at an e-commerce company in Windsor and thought it was her forever job. That dream came to a crashing halt Monday when she received an email explaining the company was closing down for good.
Regina
-
'How do people keep warm?' Demand for warmth outpacing supply in winter months
Regina housing advocates Joey Reynolds and Donnie Wood are speaking up, with the hope to spark change to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay, especially at night.
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
-
'We are continuing to monitor the situation': RCMP and Yorkton Fire Department continue to investigate apartment blaze
The RCMP and the Yorkton Fire Department (YFD) continue to investigate a blaze that engulfed an apartment complex and displaced 15 residents on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says
Just one Ottawa restaurant has cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.