MONTREAL -- A 50-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on the West Island on Tuesday, police say.

Police say the woman was cycling near the corner of Anse a l’Orme Rd. and Senneville Rd., just southwest of Cap St-Jacques, shortly after noon when the collision happened.

She went into cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, struck a tree immediately after the collision and was sent to hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.