MONTREAL -- A cyclist in his 60s has died after he was struck by a dump truck and pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened near the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and de Liège Street in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

The cyclist, a 66-year-old man, was sent to hospital in critical condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant with Montreal police.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver of the truck was heading south on Saint-Laurent Boulevard and collided with the cyclist on de Liège Street, Brabant said. Firefighters were called in to help free the man from underneath the vehicle.

The driver, a man also in his 60s, was treated for shock at the scene of the collision but was not injured.

Road closures were in effect Tuesday afternoon near the crash site as police continue to investigate the collision.