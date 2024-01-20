CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Jan. 20, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for January 20, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital killed at least 5 Iranian advisers, officials say
An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.
Six-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on four paws
A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday
Sharpen your skates! The world-famous Rideau Canal Skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
Man dies in hospital after 2-car collision in Markham
A man is dead after a collision in Markham on Saturday morning.
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found in medical distress outside Oakville school
The death of a 20-year-old woman found in medical distress outside a school in Oakville Saturday morning has been deemed "suspicious," Halton Regional Police said.
Saint John accelerates plan to create monitored encampment sites after death of Evan McArthur
As homeless encampments grow across the region, Saint John, N.B., Mayor Donna Reardon says the city is planning to create managed encampment locations.
Federal funding aims to help Cape Breton seniors with at-home living expenses
At a time when many Maritime seniors are struggling with inflation, the federal government has pledged some extra funding to help them with daily living expenses.
Election speculation cost New Brunswick nearly $2 million: chief electoral officer
Months of speculation about a 2023 election that never came to pass in New Brunswick cost the government over $3.2 million in total and nearly $2 million in expenses that cannot be recovered, the province's chief electoral officer has concluded.
'Jumped two stories in my underwear': Students escape house fire in frigid downtown London, Ont.
When the upper unit of a house in downtown London, Ont. caught fire at approximately 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the two young men had nowhere to go, but out the back window.
No overnight parking due to 'snow event' Saturday
The City of London is reminding Londoners that overnight on-street parking is banned during snow events.
Serious crash in east London, Ont. closes Veterans Memorial Parkway
The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit (TMU) is investigating a serious crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Saturday morning.
Father of missing northern Ont. girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11
Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
AJHL loses its dynasty: Bandits set to join BCHL along with 4 other Alberta teams in 2024-25
They’re not going anywhere but the greatest team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League is leaving the league.
-
Reece Howden and Hannah Schmidt produced double gold for the host Canadian team Saturday in World Cup ski cross.
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
City of Kitchener aims to fill more than 200 positions for summer
It may be cold outside, but inside Kitchener’s Kingsdale Community Centre Saturday, there was excitement over the prospect of bagging a summer gig.
-
Two dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire at a Kitchener home.
Fire burns through the night at vacant North Vancouver apartment building
City of North Vancouver firefighters worked overnight Friday into Saturday to contain a blaze in a vacant apartment building slated for demolition.
5 Alberta junior hockey teams joining BCHL in 2024-25, league announces
The British Columbia Hockey League will be adding five Alberta-based teams for its 2024-25 season.
ICBC received almost 1,500 claims per day this week amid snow, freezing rain
ICBC says it has received nearly 1,500 claims per day since Metro Vancouver saw its first snowfall of the year on Jan. 11.
New LRT station opens at NAIT Saturday well ahead of schedule
It isn't a very long line of track or the biggest stop along Edmonton's LRT network, but the new Metro Line expansion is open ahead of schedule – and on budget.
2 local hockey teams ditch Alberta Junior Hockey League in favour of B.C. counterpart
Two local junior hockey teams are joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
-
Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.
'They’re doing what they love to do': Sled Dogs of Windsor return to River Canard
The cold weather was no issue Saturday morning as dozens of huskies and their owners came to the River Canard Canoe Company to take part in the annual celebration of winter.
Windsor, Chatham-Kent receive multi-million dollar gaming revenue payouts from OLG
It’s payday for Windsor and Chatham-Kent, with both municipalities receiving nearly $2.6 million combined during their third quarter payments from OLG.
-
Celebrating a century of the Royal Canadian Air Force, (RCAF), the Wings Over Water Airshow will take to the skies over Leamington, Ont. this September – and you’re invited.
Passenger traffic at Regina International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Passenger traffic at the Regina International Airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Former teammates play against each other for first time since being traded
Former teammates Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie played against one another on Friday night for the first time since being traded.
-
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday
Sharpen your skates! The world-famous Rideau Canal Skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
Ottawa organization donates 10,000 socks to those in need during cold snap
A local organization is working to keep those most vulnerable warm during the extreme cold in Ottawa.
Table Mountain welcomes skiers as Sask. temperatures begin to normalize
In a long-awaited turn of events, ski enthusiasts rejoiced as Table Mountain Ski Resort opened its lifts near the Battlefords for the first time this season on Saturday.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
