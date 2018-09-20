

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man who was committed a spectacular bank heist in the Mile End two years ago could be heading to prison for a long time.

Alain Sainte-Marie and Genevieve Dallaire were dubbed the Bonnie and Clyde of Montreal after the robbery.

The pair robbed the TD bank on Bernard Ave. near Hutchison on Sept. 2, 2016, then fled in a taxi which crashed into another car several blocks away.

Dallaire was arrested at the scene of the crash, while Sainte-Marie fled on foot and was arrested several days later.

Sainte-Marie was found guilty in March of armed robbery and several other crimes.

He has a lengthy list of convictions dating back to 1992 including a robbery that took place in August 2016, and an attempt to escape from Bordeaux Jail in 2007, and as a result the Crown has asked to have Sainte-Marie declared a dangerous offender.

If the court grants that status, it means that Sainte-Marie would not be released from prison after serving his sentence.

Instead, after seven years in custody, the Parole Board would review his case every other year and determine if he Sainte-Marie was still dangerous, and keep him imprisoned if it determined he was likely to commit another crime.

Dallaire pleaded guilty to all charges last year and was sentenced to 30 months in prison including time served.

She was scheduled to be granted parole this month, but the parole board denied her early release because it felt she still posed a danger to society.

Dallaire did try to protect Sainte-Marie during his trial, testifying that he had nothing to do with the robbery of the bank -- but her testimony was judged to be unreliable.