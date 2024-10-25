MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A look inside Montreal's aviation job fair

    Share

    There are hundreds of immediate vacancies in the aviation and aeronautics sectors.

    The Quebec Air Transport Association hosted a job fair looking for candidates on Friday. They need new pilots, but also electrical, mechanical and software engineers. There's even job openings in human resources and the financial departments. 

    Some 40,000 jobs will need to be filled over the next 10 years.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Christine Long. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News