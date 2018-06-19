

CTV Montreal





Crane operators gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning to discuss what they will do about new provincial regulations.

They are in the second day of a province-wide wildcat strike to protest the change in regulations for specialized construction workers.

Under a new training program approved by the provincial government, crane operators no longer need a diploma in vocational studies. Instead, they can now obtain a competency certificate to do the job.

Quebec introduced the new rules because of a lack in skilled workers in the field.

However crane operators say the change will let less qualified people work in construction, thus making worksites more dangerous.

About two or three hundred union members gathered in St. Leonard on Tuesday morning, and as they left a reception hall around lunchtime they refused to say what they had discussed.

Among those in attendence were Jocelyn Dupis, former head of the FTQ-Construction unino, and Evans Dupuis, his brother and union representative.

Last Thursday crane operators walked off the site of the Champlain Bridge project, and crane operators across Quebec followed suit on Monday and Tuesday.

The Quebec Federation of Labour supports the walkout by members of local 791-G, but union leaders said they are not responsible for planning it.

Meanwhile the Quebec Construction Association said it has reports of people being intimidated on worksites -- it also has learned of a letter circulating saying people who lack the courage to strike should just call in sick.

Not everyone supports the strike; the Association of Road Workers of Quebec is calling on crane operators to get back to work, saying their strike is affecting their jobs.

The union of crane operators has signed a contract with the provincial government regarding salary, benefits, and working conditions, and it is in effect until 2021.

Fines for an unauthorized strike range from about $8,000 to almost $80,000 per day for unions, and up to $200 per day for individual workers.