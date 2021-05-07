MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Friday that health-care professionals administered 104,742 more vaccinations, meaning the total number of vaccine doses administered in the province is now 3,550,899.

Of those doses, 102,762 were administered in the past 24 hours, and 1,980 were administered before May 6.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 40.1 per cent of the province's population has now received at least one vaccine dose.

According to public health, 156,501 Quebecers have received both doses after another 11,975 received their second vaccination.

The province has received more than 4.1 million doses and 217,500 of the 225,900 Moderna doses expected on May 10 have been delivered to the regions. The remaining doses will be received Friday, the province said.

QUEBEC NUMBERS

The province also reported 919 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing that total to 356,216.

Of those, 336,505 are reported to have recovered from the disease, which is 1,084 more than 24 hours ago.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are 8,737 active COVID-19 cases, 168 fewer than on Thursday.

Quebec also added five more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours, two between April 30 and May 5, and one before April 30.

Since the pandemic began, 10,974 people in Quebec have died due to COVID-19. Two deaths were removed from the overall total on Friday due to an investigation finding that they weren't attributable to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations decreased for a third straight day, with the province saying six fewer patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals for a total of 574. Of those, 139 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of five.

On May 5, 41,431 samples were analyzed.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported Friday that there were 309 more positive tests for COVID-19 variants.

In the province, there have now been 4,549 confirmed variants, including 286 more B.1.1.7 cases (4,229 total), 13 more B.1.351 cases (217 total), six more P.1 cases (62 total), and four more P.1.525 cases (41 total). There has been one positive B.1.617 variant confirmed.

REGIONAL DATA

Of the new cases reported Friday, the highest increases were reported in Montreal (212 new, 126,744 total), Monteregie (120 new, 48,884 total) and Chaudiere-Appalaches (107 new, 17,402 total).

Quebec City (67 new, 31,549 total), Bas-Saint-Laurent (66 new, 3,241 total), and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (31 new, 10,381 total) also saw high increases based on the population in those regions.